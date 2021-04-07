Edmontonians turn to outdoor gyms and fitness parks during pandemic

With on-again, off-again restrictions closing indoor fitness facilities, many Edmontonians are turning to the great outdoors for their workouts.

"I think this is a great space, but not a lot of people know about it yet," Brianne Popowich says in between crunches.

The third-year student is squeezing in a workout at the University of Alberta outdoor gym located in a green space on the edge of campus just off Saskatchewan Drive and 111th Street.

Popowich often uses the equipment here after a walk in the river valley.

"It feels really good. I really like to get outside, with all the classes being online."

For Capri Horstmann, it's that she can count on the "gym" being open 24 hours a day, seven days a week, with no bookings required.

University of Alberta student Capri Horstmann likes the fact the outdoor gym is always open. (Adrienne Lamb/CBC) "I know with things being closed inside and restrictions allowing us to open and close, it provides a space that you can use no matter what," Horstmann says.

Avneet Hayer, wellness coordinator for campus and community recreation at the University of Alberta, points to QR codes on the equipment that can be scanned to find videos demonstrating how to use it.

"I'm sure citizens will find creative ways to use the equipment; it's kind of open to anyone's imagination," Hayer says.

"We'd like to create two or three of these spaces along Saskatchewan Drive so that people can come and engage in formal recreation," says Hayer, who helped open the space in the fall of 2019.

Grandview fitness area at 124th Street and 63rd Avenue in features a circuit on surface of recycled tires. (City of Edmonton)

The concept of outdoor gyms and adult fitness playgrounds isn't new, says Brennan Link, the city's management supervisor of playspaces and sports field structure.

"They are a growing amenity through Canada and North America," Link says.

In the last decade, the City of Edmonton has opened eleven fitness parks, while similar parks can be found dotting the capital region in the communities of St. Albert, Strathcona County and Leduc.

Examples of spaces where people can use the equipment while maintaining two-metre physical distancing are the Grandview Park Fitness Area, in the Grandview Heights neighbourhood, and Monsignor Walter Fitzgerald Exercise Park in the Lymburn area, Link says.

He reminds all users to sanitize their hands before and after working out.

Link has used many of the parks himself including the circuit-style fitness, stretching and strength training equipment at Suder Greens Park in west Edmonton.

"A full body workout can be done at many of these sites," he says.