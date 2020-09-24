University of Alberta announces plans for in-person classes for winter semester
Students can expect 'combination of in-person and remote instruction'
University of Alberta students and staff can expect a mix of in-person and remote instruction during the winter 2021 semester, the school announced Thursday.
"This decision, subject to evolving public health guidelines, best creates the meaningful learning and engagement so essential to student experience, and will maximize the number of students that can safely be on a campus," president Bill Flanagan said on the university's blog.
The decision was reached after consultation with health experts and the community, he said.
Despite the concern, the university is keen to provide in-person education whenever possible, Flanagan said.
"We will continue to prioritize in-person learning where it is essential for program completion or progression; and, we will explore all opportunities to increase our current roster of in-person course offerings," he said.
Details on the in-person offerings will be available in mid-November.
Flanagan said the school is committed to gradually and safely opening physical campus spaces as provincial and U of A public health measures allow.
