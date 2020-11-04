Edmonton political scientists weigh in on U.S. election

Results from the contentious U.S. election are still coming in and people around the globe are still anxiously awaiting the final call.

One political scientist — and former Edmontonian — says regardless of a Donald Trump or Joe Biden win, it will take years to repair the divisiveness of the Trump presidency.

Nermin Allam, assistant professor of political science at Rutgers University in Newark, N.J., has been teaching in the U.S. since 2018. Since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, she has been back in Edmonton with her family. Allam moved to Edmonton in 2006 and completed both her Master's degree and her PhD in the city.

Prof. Nermin Allam has been teaching in New Jersey since 2018. (Submitted by Nermin Allam)

She is a Canadian citizen and can't vote in American elections.

"As this drags on, there's ... anxiety that there would further be deepening of divisions and weakening of institutions," Allam said.

"You have [Trump] falsely asserting election fraud, calling to halt counting ... with every tweet, with every refusal to connect to accepting the results of the election, he is fuelling chaos. He is fuelling divisions and he is fuelling fear."

Allam says beliefs that Trump has legitimized were previously on the fringe of American politics.

"His presidency ... has legitimated, it has invited white supremacist, xenophobic and just sexist discourses, it has invited them to the centre of American politics."

Allam said Trump's presidency has potentially pushed Democrats to nominate more centre-right candidates to counter the Republicans' move to the right on the political spectrum.

"It will take a long time to drive the white supremacist discourses, to drive the xenophobic and sexist rhetorics, conspiracy theories and authoritarian tendencies back to the fringe of American politics."

Arizona goes blue

With the results that have come in so far, there have been a few surprises — including some states like Arizona.

Samara Klar was born and raised in Edmonton. She is now an associate professor at the University of Arizona School of Government and Public Policy, and says Democrats over-performed in her state.

Biden is the first Democrat to win Arizona since 1996. Klar also notes the senate result was surprising, as it had been more than 65 years since Arizona has had two Democrat senators in Washington.

"[It was] an absolute sweep for the Democrats in Arizona and it's really historic. Not the kind of electoral results we're used to seeing here," she said.

"I'm kind of in a different bubble than everyone else because I know most of the commentary I'm seeing is wondering why the Democrats under-performed and I understand why people feel that way looking nationally, but here in Arizona, it's really hard to get past how well they did."

Klar is a dual Canadian-U.S. citizen and first voted in the 2016 presidential election. (Emily Fitzpatrick/CBC)

Klar said Arizona going blue is overdue, and that people thought it would happen sooner than it did. There is a real incongruence between what Arizona Republicans want and what Trump is offering. One clear example of this is mandated mask use to fight coronavirus, she said.

According to polls conducted by the Arizona Policy Lab at the University of Arizona, both Democrats and Republicans in Arizona are fairly moderate, and results from the polling suggested a majority of Arizona Republicans think masks should be mandated in the fight against COVID-19.

Radio Active 9:29 Former Edmontonians in the middle of the election fray Two American political scientists who happen to be former Edmontonians weigh in on the U.S. election. We get their analysis from Arizona and Illinois. 9:29

Poli sci prof worked as election judge

Aleks Ksiazkiewicz, a former Edmontonian now working as an assistant professor of political science at the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign, typically studies politics using statistics and other academic methods.

On Tuesday, for the first time, he got the chance to examine the election in person by working as an election judge.

Election judges' responsibilities include opening and closing polling places, setting up equipment and processing votes.

Ksiazkiewicz's day started at 5 a.m. and ended a few hours after polls closed at 7 p.m.

"It was a tiring day but it was really fulfilling," he said in a Wednesday interview with CBC Edmonton's Radio Active.

Though Americans in some parts of the country waited in long lines to cast their ballots, Ksiazkiewicz said voters at his Illinois polling place seemed surprised to find relatively short lines.