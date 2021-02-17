Union members gather at Alberta slaughterhouse dealing with COVID-19 outbreak

Labour leaders gathered at a Red Deer, Alta. slaughterhouse at the centre of a COVID-19 outbreak early Wednesday morning.

The event at the Olymel Red Deer Food Processing Plant started at 6 a.m. and was organized by UFCW Local 401.

As of Tuesday, an outbreak at the pork-processing plant was linked to 343 cases, 200 of which were active.

One death, 35-year-old Darwin Doloque, has been linked to the outbreak.

On Monday, the Quebec-based company announced it would voluntarily close the plant with operations ceasing over the next few days.

Gil McGowan, president of the Alberta Federation of Labour, said Wednesday the closure should have happened weeks ago.

"Employers are on notice and the province is on notice that we expect them to do more to keep workers safe in facilities like this and in other facilities across the province," he said.

Alberta Health Services (AHS) and Occupational Health and Safety (OHS) were not involved in the decision to close. Both had approved the plant to continue operating.

McGowan said the province needs to be ready to shut down more workplaces or face another Cargill situation.

The meat-processing plant in High River, Alta. was the site of the largest COVID-19 outbreak in Canada with at least 950 staff testing positive.

