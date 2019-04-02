$60M jackpot among several lottery prizes that remain unclaimed in Alberta

If you have any lottery tickets from 2018 lying around, it might be a good idea to check the numbers.

The top prize for the $60-million Lotto Max jackpot drawn on Oct. 26 has yet to be presented. The winning ticket was sold in Edmonton.

"At this point on our end it's a waiting game, we have to have someone present the winning ticket to us," said Kevin van Egdom, spokesperson with the Western Canada Lottery Corporation.

All winners on WCLC tickets have one year from the day of the draw to claim their prize.

Not everyone checks their tickets right away, van Egdom said.

A few years ago, a Calgary woman stepped forward to claim $4 million just a couple of weeks shy of the one-year anniversary of the draw date, he said.

"The ticket had been in a broken purse. The handle broke and she couldn't really use it so she tossed it into the back of a closet," van Egdom said.

When the woman learned there was an unclaimed ticket she hunted for and found the purse with the unclaimed ticket inside, he said.

People toss lottery tickets into drawers, glove compartments or end up using the ticket as a bookmark, he added.

"We had a university student who had a lottery ticket tucked into an old text book and when they checked it, it was a big winner," van Egdom said.

The $60-million jackpot isn't the only unclaimed prize in the province.

There are seven others including two $1-million Maxmillions prizes from early June.

The list of unclaimed lottery prizes in Alberta can be found on the Western Canada Lottery Corporation website. (Western Canada Lottery Corporation)

A record 51 prizes of $1 million or more were handed out in Alberta in 2018.

Twelve of those were in Edmonton, another twelve were in Calgary, with the rest spread across the province.

The previous record was set in 2015, when there were 48 prizes of $1 million or more awarded in Alberta.