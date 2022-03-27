Ukrainian refugees coming to Alberta on plane that will return with aid

Dozens of Ukrainian refugees will arrive in Edmonton Monday on board a flight, arranged by two former Alberta politicians, that will then ferry emergency supplies back to Ukraine.

The final number of refugees isn't yet confirmed, as eligible passengers are still being identified by Canadian and Polish officials in Warsaw, Thomas Lukaszuk said Sunday in an interview. He added that now there are around 100 who will be coming back, but more could be approved.

All the refugees will be greeted on their arrival by sponsor families — mostly relatives living in Alberta and Saskatchewan, said Lukaszuk, a former Conservative MLA in who worked with former Alberta premier Ed Stelmach and the Canadian Polish Historical Society to put the mission together.

Stelmach was Alberta's first premier of Ukrainian descent and is a volunteer with the Ukrainian Canadian Congress Alberta Provincial Council.

Red Cross and the RCMP victim services unit will also be on hand to offer help if needed, Lukaszuk said.

The plane, a Boeing 787 Dreamliner, was donated by Polish Airlines LOT. As well, 50 tonnes of jet fuel was provided by Royal Dutch Shell and the Edmonton International Airport has waived all its fees, stated the news release.

Donations collected over the last week at Edmonton's Polish Hall will be loaded aboard a donated Dreamliner that will return to Poland with aid for Ukrainian refugees. (Francois Joly/Radio-Canada)

The flight is expected to land at 6:50 p.m. Monday.

About a week ago, Stelmach and Lukaszuk launched a campaign to collect money and goods such as first aid supplies and pain medications, personal care products including diapers and sanitary napkins, outdoor survival equipment, new socks and underwear, walkers, walking canes and crutches.

The total value of all supplies donated, plus some cash donations, equals around $20 million, Lukaszuk said.

The invasion of Ukraine by Russia started on Feb. 24. Since then, it has devastated several Ukrainian cities, caused a major humanitarian crisis and displaced an estimated 10 million people, nearly a quarter of Ukraine's population.