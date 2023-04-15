Ukrainian newcomer recovering after being stabbed at Edmonton bus stop

As Ivan Pylypchuk sat waiting for the bus in the city's south side on a brisk Thursday morning with a cup of coffee, one of the last things he expected was being stabbed in the back by an unknown assailant.

The 48-year-old was by himself at a bus stop on 38th Avenue and Millbourne Road East when he suddenly felt a sharp pain in his back. He turned to see a person running away and soon realized he had been stabbed.

"I look down and it's blood everywhere ... I began to [feel] unconsciousness, so I call 911," Pylypchuk said in an interview on Saturday from his room at the University of Alberta Hospital.

He was assisted by police and paramedics before undergoing a five-hour surgery in which part of his lung was removed. Saturday was the first day Pylypchuk was able to speak since the attack.

Ivan Pylypchuk said he was sitting by himself at a bus stop on 38th Avenue and Millbourne Road East when he suddenly felt a sharp pain in his back. (Scott Neufeld/CBC)

In a Thursday news release, Edmonton police said they are investigating the matter and believe the incident to be random.

Pylypchuk arrived in Edmonton on April 1 with his wife and eight-year-old daughter after having fled Ukraine following Russia's invasion. The family had only been in Canda for two weeks and was in the process of finding housing.

After Pylypchuk was attacked, the family's lifeline has been his childhood friend. Leo Leshchinsky immigrated to Canada some years prior and has been helping with Pylypchuk's care.

"They were unlucky and they ... came to Canada to get a better life and to raise their girl and that situation happened," Leshchinsky said.

Ivan Pylypchuk arrived to Edmonton on April 1 with his wife and eight year-old daughter after they left Ukraine following Russia's invasion. (Leo Leshchinsky)

Pylypchuk's wife, Iuliia Pushkar, said she and her daughter are relieved he survived the ordeal. She said they have been overwhelmed by community support.

The Ukrainian Canadian Congress and its Alberta chapter have been assisting the family in finding housing.

A GoFundMe started by Leshchinsky have reached over $100,000.

Pylypchuk said while the situation is frightening, he is grateful for the support shown by the community.

"I didn't think ... it could be so many people who want to help, and my employer, they also called me a few times and said that you don't need to worry," he said.

"It's so wonderful that I feel so good."