Ukrainian organization's building in Edmonton vandalized with swastikas

Edmonton police are investigating after multiple swastikas were spray painted on the Ukrainian National Federation of Canada's Edmonton building in the middle of the night.

George Yopyk, a longtime UNF member and a former president of the Edmonton branch, noticed the vandalism when he was parking outside the building at 10629 98th Street on Friday morning.

Two swastikas had been spray painted on either side of the building's front doors and two more appeared on a fence banner that reads "Stop Putin. Stop War."

"I couldn't believe it," Yopyk told CBC News Friday afternoon.

He said he first wondered what he would tell young children scheduled to arrive at the hall for drama programming on Friday night.

"Somebody is going to ask me — what do I say?" he said.

"There's no reason for this."

Marco Levytsky, corresponding secretary for UNF-Edmonton, said the organization's security camera footage showed the vandalism occurred at 3 a.m. on Friday.

George Yopyk says he could not believe swastikas had been spray-painted on the Ukrainian National Federation's Edmonton hall. (Gabriela Panza-Beltrandi/CBC)

"Unfortunately the culprit was hooded so we can't identify him," he said.

EPS spokesperson Cheryl Voordenhout said police are investigating the incident.

In a news release, Orysia Boychuk, president of the Canadian Ukrainian Congress, said her organization is appalled by the vandalism.



"We call on the Edmonton Police Service to investigate this incident as a hate crime," she said.