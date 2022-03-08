Ukrainian flags selling out across Edmonton in yellow and blue show of support

Edmonton shops that sell Ukrainian flags are struggling to keep up with demand from people looking to show support for the country invaded by Russia.

At The Flag Shop in west Edmonton, they're bringing in the blue and yellow flags almost as quickly as they're selling them.

"The calls started as soon as we heard the news that overnight the action had been taken, and it hasn't stopped ringing since," said owner Phyllis Bright.

Bright estimates they've sold more than 250 flags in the past week.

"Unfortunately, strife in the world is good for business. You know, whenever there's a political event, we get lots of phone calls," she said.

"But in the 26 years that I've owned the shop, this has been the most unprecedented number of requests, by far."

The store has seen a wide range of customers some from Ukraine, some just wanting to support the country.

"A lot of people of Ukrainian heritage look at the flag and they just they feel somewhat comforted. They can't do anything, but they can hold on to their flag and it makes makes a tiny bit easier."

Some of the last remaining flags at the Alberta Council for the Ukrainian Arts. (Emily Fitzpatrick/CBC)

At the Alberta Council for the Ukrainian Arts, they're experiencing similar demand.

The non-profit organization acts as a hub for Edmonton's Ukrainian community, and sells arts and goods created by Ukrainian artists.

Program assistant Borys Tarasenko said the arts council's entire stock of flags sold over the weekend.

But on the flip side, that means Ukrainian flags can be seen on car and outside homes all over the city.

"It's nice that sort of people are able to observe what's going on there and that they are showing support," Tarasenko said.

"Things really are going terribly there for Ukrainians and they're losing their homes. But you know, when you show the solidarity, it's seen, and that helps."

Tarasenko said with several rallies planned last week and no flags left, some locals stepped up.

Volunteers spent the weekend sewing flags at the Alberta Council for the Ukrainian Arts. (Alberta Council for the Ukrainian Arts)

"We offered up part of our space for a group of ladies that wanted to just bring sewing machines and make flags themselves. They acquired blue and yellow fabric and just started making flags."

That generosity also stretches to volunteer efforts and donations by people that come in looking help.

"They ask questions like, 'What's a good place to donate if we want to support things going on?'" Tarasenko said.

"They have come with stories, saying, 'My family came from Ukraine, and I'm the second generation,' or, 'I'm third generation' and they just are overwhelmed with sadness, a lot of them, and don't quite know how to process the situation."