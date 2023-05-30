Ukrainian group urges against including Russia pavilion at 2023 Edmonton Heritage Festival

A non-profit that represents Ukrainians in Alberta is urging the Edmonton Heritage Festival's board of directors to deny a Russia pavilion at this year's festival.

"Russia is waging a brutal war on Ukraine and although we know not all Russians support Russia's war on Ukraine, we feel that it would be appropriate for the Edmonton Heritage Festival to not support the Russian pavilion this year," Orysia Boychuk, president of the Alberta Provincial Council of the Ukrainian Canadian Congress (UCC-APC), told CBC News on Friday.

She said last year, Russia pavilion organizers voluntarily decided not to run a pavilion at the festival but Ukrainian community members are concerned that this year the pavilion could return.

She said Russia's behaviour during its invasion of Ukraine, including attacks on schools and hospitals, doesn't align with the festival's values.

Millions of Ukrainians have been displaced during the war and according to the UCC-APC, about 7,000 of them now live in Edmonton.

"This is more than just celebrating dancing and food," Boychuk said.

The festival's website says its core values are cultural diversity, inclusion and "better together" and its purpose is "to bring the world together."

The three-day multicultural festival will take place at the Edmonton Expo Centre, Exhibition Grounds and Borden Park this year, while Hawrelak Park is closed for renovations.

Roman Laguta, president of the Russian Heritage Cultural Development Association, told CBC News in a text message that the group submitted an application to participate in the festival.

"We'd be happy to discuss our participation later, once we finalize everything on our end," he said.

Rob Rohatyn, the president of the festival association, sent CBC a statement from the board.

It said board members "respectfully acknowledge the real concerns expressed by the UCC-APC" and are committed to ensuring a safe festival environment.

The board said it is meeting with stakeholders about the matter and will have a final decision to announce within the next few weeks.