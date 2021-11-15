UCP constituency associations say they passed vote triggering early Kenney leadership review
Announcement comes ahead of the United Conservative Party's annual general meeting this weekend
More than a quarter of the United Conservative Party's constituency associations say they have passed a special motion that will force a leadership review of Jason Kenney within the next three months.
In a letter to party president Ryan Becker shared with the media Monday, 22 constituency associations say they have passed identical motions that would call for the leadership review before March 1.
A review of Kenney's leadership was already planned for April.
The letter to Becker says, according to motions the associations passed, the leadership election committee will include two constituency presidents appointed by the associations and an "independent professional accounting and auditing firm" would oversee the process.
The announcement comes ahead of the party's annual general meeting this weekend. The constituency association presidents are holding a media availability later this morning.
More to come
