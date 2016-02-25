UCP sweeps NDP governance appointments out of post-secondary institutions

Alberta's United Conservative government announced a comprehensive overhaul of the governance of Alberta's colleges and universities Friday, removing many appointments made by the former NDP government.

Former Edmonton city councillor and LGBTQ rights pioneer Michael Phair will be replaced by Kate Chisholm, a senior vice-president and Chief Legal and Sustainability Office for Capital Power.

Phair was appointed chair of the University of Alberta in February 2016.

Ray Pisani, president and CEO of Alberta Blue Cross, replaces former NDP Leader Ray Martin as the chair of the board of governors of the Northern Alberta Institute of Technology (NAIT).

Alex Pourbaix, CEO of energy company Cenovus, has been named as board chair at Mount Royal University.

Sue Mallon, the former chair, was appointed by the NDP government in December 2016.

Jill Wyatt, another NDP appointment, is out as the chair of the University of Calgary's board.

Geeta Sankappanavar, president of Grafton Asset Management, will take her place.

All told, the provincial government appointed new board members at 11 of Alberta's post-secondary institutions.

