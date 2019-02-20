UCP government would undertake operational review of AHS, Kenney says

If he becomes premier, United Conservative Party Leader Jason Kenney says he will commission a performance review of Alberta Health Services within 30 days of taking office.

Kenney made the pledge at a campaign announcement in Edmonton Tuesday.

He says he wants to ensure health-care dollars go to front-line services instead of administration.

"I hear from front-line health professionals all the time — nurses, physicians, paramedics and others — that there's enormous waste in the administrative centre of our system and an enormous amount of rationing," Kenney said.

Kenney said a UCP government would issue an request for proposals to find a company to do the review. The plan is to receive a report by the end of the year.

Kenney also signed a pledge committing to a publicly-funded health-care system. He said a UCP government would maintain or increase spending.

However, Kenney said he was open to competition in the system and allowing private companies to perform publicly-funded procedures including surgery in order to reduce wait times.