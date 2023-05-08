Alberta provincial leaders debate set for May 18

Election issues and party platforms will take centre stage on Thursday, May 18 as the leaders of Alberta's two front-running political parties face off in a live debate.

UCP Leader Danielle Smith and Alberta NDP Leader Rachel Notley will address the public on topics that have been of concern to Albertans throughout the campaign, which kicked off officially on May 1.

CTV News Edmonton will produce and broadcast the debate in partnership with Global News.

The debate will begin at 6 p.m. and will be carried live on CBC Television and CBC Radio in Alberta. It will also be streamed live on cbc.ca/edmonton.

CTV's Erin Isfeld and Global News Edmonton's Scott Roberts will co-moderate.

The CBC's Judy Aldous, Postmedia's Lisa Johnson and CityNews journalist Courtney Theriault will be asking the questions of the leaders.

Alberta's provincial election is on May 29.