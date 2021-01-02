Two more Alberta MLAs are returning home from holiday trips abroad.

Pat Rehn, the MLA for Lesser Slave Lake, posted a statement on Facebook Saturday confirming he is on his way back to Alberta from a trip to Mexico.

"Residents in our riding have done a tremendous job reducing the spread of COVID-19. We must all work together to get past this pandemic and get back to normal life," Rehn said.

"Given this, I apologize for the fact that I recently took a previously planned family trip, following a busy legislative session. I am returning home to Alberta and will ensure I follow the premier's new travel directive."

A photo posted to Rehn's Facebook account on Dec. 24 shows Rehn wearing a T-shirt in a cave, with tropical plants in the background.

Jason Stephan, MLA for Red Deer-South, is also returning from a trip abroad, Premier Jason Kenney's press secretary Christine Myatt confirmed by email Saturday.

"MLA Stephan travelled to the United States and has indicated that he is returning to Alberta in line with the Premier's directive," she said.

At least five provincial representatives left Canada for holidays

Rehn and Stephan bring the total number of UCP MLAs confirmed to have left Canada for holiday vacations abroad to five.

A spokesperson for the Alberta NDP said no NDP MLAs left the country during the holidays.

Myatt also confirmed that Matt Wolf, the premier's executive director of issues management, travelled to Saskatchewan for the holidays to stay with his parents.

"Like many Albertans, he is originally from Saskatchewan and moved to Alberta after high school. He travelled via car by himself," Myatt said.

"Both Alberta and Saskatchewan put in place matching guidelines that allow individuals like Mr. Wolf, who live alone, to join one household for the holidays."

She said Wolf and his parents spent the holidays by themselves.

"This is no different than if Mr. Wolf joined another household in Alberta for Christmas. Mr. Wolf did not enter another building other than his parents' home while he was on holidays," she said.

'Lapse in judgment'

On Friday, Kenney held a press conference and ordered MLAs not to leave the country unless it's for government business after news that Municipal Affairs Minister Tracy Allard had travelled to Hawaii for vacation.

Allard apologized, calling the trip a "lapse in judgment."

Municipal Affairs Mininster Tracy Allard announcing the COVID teams program on Dec. 15. She has apologized for taking a trip to Hawaii. 'I definitely made the wrong decision,' she said. (Paul Taillon/Office of the Premier)

Allard said she has spent Christmas in Hawaii with her family for most of the past 17 years. She also said she felt she was keeping with the current health mandate through the international border testing program, which allows for a shorter quarantine period following a negative COVID-19 test.

"With all that said, however, as a minister of the Crown, I know that I'm held to a higher standard and in retrospect, I definitely made the wrong decision."

Kenney said Allard was the only cabinet minister who left the country. The premier also confirmed Friday that Jamie Huckaby, his chief of staff, had travelled to Britain last month.

Kenney said Saturday that he takes responsibility for not being clear about travel rules.

CBC News has also confirmed that Calgary-Klein MLA Jeremy Nixon was also in Hawaii over the holidays. It is not clear when he left or whether he has returned.

Calgary-Peigan MLA Tanya Fir said on social media Friday night that she had recently been to the United States visiting her sister. In a Facebook post, she said that she has since returned and will abide by the new travel directive.

"I sincerely apologize for this situation wholeheartedly," Fir said.