UCP caucus offers messaging to MLAs who oppose vaccine passport, internal document shows

An internal email sent to the United Conservative Party caucus Thursday outlines approved messaging for MLAs who oppose the restriction exemption program, stating that "questions have been raised" about the program's effectiveness.

The issue alert sent by caucus communications staff and obtained by CBC News lists several points MLAs can share, including the view that two doses of vaccine doesn't slow down viral transmission as much as originally believed, particularly with the omicron variant.

"In other words, the REP has not been particularly effective at limiting the spread of omicron," one point reads.

"Given that, and the division the REP has caused in our community, I oppose the continued use of the REP. I have expressed my opinion in caucus, to the premier, and to you," reads the next point.

The final messaging point suggests MLAs state that they're pleased Premier Jason Kenney will begin lifting restrictions, including the REP, soon, and that they'll continue to press him on it.

More than a dozen UCP MLAs had posted social media statements as of Thursday saying they oppose the REP.

A swifter timeline expected

Kenney said Tuesday that many public health restrictions, including the restrictions exemption program (REP), will likely be lifted by the end of the month.

To enter businesses or public facilities where the program is in place, a person must show proof of double vaccination, a privately-paid negative rapid test result taken within the past 72 hours of service, or documentation of a medical exemption.

On Wednesday, caucus chair Nathan Neudorf released a statement suggesting a swifter timeline.

"Alberta will start lifting restrictions very soon, likely within days, starting with the REP," Neudorf said.

On Thursday, a number of UCP MLAs posted social media statements using language similar to the messaging provided by caucus communications.

"My position on vaccine mandates is that they need to end," House leader and Environment and Parks Minister Jason Nixon said on social media Thursday.

"I've told this to the Premier, to caucus, and now to you. You'll note that the Premier said they'll be gone imminently, and I'll hold him to it."

Nixon said the program was brought in to protect hospitals while keeping businesses open.

"But it is clear now that mandates like the Restrictions Exemption Program are not as effective against the current COVID-19 situation as much as health officials expected," he said.

A Facebook post on Fort McMurray-Wood Buffalo MLA Tany Yao's page echoed Nixon's belief that the program is not effective.

"THE RESTRICTED [SIC] EXEMPTION PROGRAM MUST END!!," he wrote.

Other MLAs opted for more cautious messaging in expressing hope that the public health measures will be eased.

"I am working hard with the Minister of Health and other colleagues to put forth productive solutions to eliminate these measures as soon as possible, while ensuring that our hospitals are stable and able to focus on the important surgeries that our residents require," Spruce Grove-Stony Plain MLA Searle Turton said in his own Facebook post.

However, Alberta medical experts are urging caution when it comes to removing restrictions, saying that despite moving past the peak of the fifth wave, hospitalizations and deaths remain high.

Experts urging caution as Alberta sees 170 COVID-related deaths in 2 weeks

Healthcare system remains under strain, says Hinshaw

Dr. Deena Hinshaw, Alberta's chief medical officer of health, was asked repeatedly Thursday for her thoughts on the possible imminent removal of the REP.

She said she has provided recommendations to cabinet that she can't share because of cabinet confidentiality, and said she isn't aware of any final decisions on timing for lifting restrictions.

"Decisions around policy are the purview of elected officials," she said during a COVID-19 update at the legislature.

She said vaccines remain important for protecting oneself and others, and noted that three doses is the best protection against the omicron variant.

Hinshaw did say that the healthcare system remains under strain, and that it's important for all Albertans to do everything possible to protect it.

However, during her remarks Hinshaw also raised the topic of COVID-19 moving toward being endemic, and said restrictions can't be used forever once the acute threat to hospitals has declined.

"This is a shift in thinking that can be challenging, given that we have needed to use extraordinary tools at our disposal for the past several years to protect our health system and our communities," she said.