UCP leadership contestants must pay $175K to enter, party says

Candidates vying to be the next leader of the United Conservative Party will have to pay $175,000 for a chance to run.

The party released its rules and procedures for its leadership contest to replace Premier Jason Kenney on Tuesday.

Kenney announced his intention to resign last month following a leadership review in which he eked out a 51.4 per cent approval vote. He's staying on as party leader and premier until a replacement is chosen.

A new leader is set to be elected on Oct. 6, following a vote by mail-in ballot. Party members will also be able to vote in person at one of five polling stations that will be set up around the province.

The deadline for candidates to apply is July 20.

Eight people have already put their names forward for the contest, but the party said no one will be an official candidate until they've met a number of criteria, including:

Paying a $150,000 entrance fee.

Paying a $25,000 refundable compliance deposit.

Completing a comprehensive candidate questionnaire.

Gathering at least 1,000 signatures, with 200 from each of the party's five provincial regions.

During the 2017 leadership contest, the UCP required candidates to pay a $75,000 entrance fee and a $20,000 compliance deposit.

The rules also state that all leadership contestants must participate in all UCP-organized debates or possibly face a fine or disqualification.

The latest leadership hopeful, former children's services minister Rebecca Schulz, kicked off her campaign Tuesday.

Schulz, the MLA for Calgary-Shaw, said she trusts that the party and committee put a lot of thought into the rules, adding that fundraising is an important part of being able to show a candidate can garner support.

"I was always committed to entering this race no matter what the rules look like, and so I will work within those parameters," Schulz said.

The next provincial election is scheduled for May 29, 2023.

Cabinet shuffle

With the cabinet departures of Schulz and former transportation minister Rajan Sawhney, who announced her campaign Monday, Kenney has announced interim replacements.

Prasad Panda has been appointed acting transportation minister and Jason Luan will serve as the acting minister of children's services, Kenney announced Tuesday in a statement.