First ever-Indigenous UCP MLA and 10 newcomers sworn into Alberta government

The UCP's first-ever Indigenous caucus member and ten new MLAs were among 48 representatives sworn into office Tuesday.

"I wish my grandfather was here," said Scott Sinclair, MLA for Lesser Slave Lake, choking up.

"I've always said representation really does matter. I've said it once, I've said it 1000 times. You can't be what you can't see."

Sinclair is one of three Indigenous MLAs in the current legislature alongside NDP MLAs Jodi Calahoo Stonehouse (Edmonton-Rutherford) and Brooks Arcand-Paul (Edmonton-West Henday).

"My story is maybe unique today, but one day hopefully it's not and I look forward to serving the people and being a leader that is both collaborative, positive and somebody people can be proud of," Sinclair said.

Collaboration was part of Premier Danielle Smith's message at the swearing-in ceremony presided over by Lt.-Gov. Salma Lakhani.

Smith has been criticized for a cabinet low on diversity and gender balance.

"I invite all Albertans to work with us to share their concerns and suggestions, positive and negative, with these MLAs so we can work towards a better Alberta together," Smith said.

"We will disagree with each other, but even in that disagreement, it is crucial that we continue the conversation and the collaboration that our province needs.

"Speaking with each other and working together are how we ensure that Alberta's democracy is inclusive."

Premier Danielle Smith said collaboration is key to ensuring Alberta's democracy is inclusive. (Legislative Assembly of Alberta)

MLAs once again chose Nathan Cooper, MLA for Olds-Didsbury-Three Hills, as Speaker.

Among the MLAs sworn in Tuesday was Scott Cyr, MLA for Bonnyville-Cold Lake-St. Paul, who is returning to the legislature for the first time since 2019.

Cyr said he's looking forward to addressing issues in his community including a lack of local doctors, rural crime and upgrading Highway 28, which he first championed as a new MLA in 2015.

He praised Devin Dreeshen, minister of Transportation, who announced a $5-million dollar investment during the budget to twin Highway 28 between Bonnyville and Cold Lake and add passing lanes between Bonnyville and Smoky Lake.

"It's exciting to see that announcement happened just before the election and it was one of those things that's near and dear to my heart because it goes back to my time from 2015 to 2019 when I was advocating for that highway," Cyr said.

MLA Scott Cyr said access to local doctors and rural crime are two of the pressing needs he will focus on in his constituency of Bonnyville-Cold Lake-St. Paul. (Scott Neufeld/CBC)

Leonard Standingontheroad, Grand Chief of the Confederacy of Treaty Six First Nations, welcomed the UCP MLAs to the legislative assembly and congratulated Sinclair, who he described as an accomplished Indigenous entrepreneur, public speaker and Indigenous youth hockey coach.

"Scott has been motivated in our youth for over a decade," said Standingontheroad.

"These are historic victories. For the first time since 2008 the legislative assembly has three Indigenous members. Scott along with MLA Jodi Calahoo Stonehouse and Brooks Arcand will serve as an inspiration for our youth and I know they will work hard to represent Indigenous peoples."

Standingontheroad said he is looking forward to working with the legislative assembly on Treaty 6 obligations including mineral and hunting rights as well as the medicine chest clause — universal health care assured to First Nations, free of cost.

"The Confederacy of Treaty First Nations reminds Alberta MLAs and Premier Smith of their obligations to treaty," said Standingontheroad.

"The relationship between Indigenous peoples and settlers is building on respecting treaty. We all share this land. We all want a healthy, vibrant future for our children."

The first session of the new legislature starts on October 30th.