UCP government would cancel AHS 'superlab' in Edmonton

A United Conservative Party government would cancel the NDP's new $590-million "superlab" planned for Edmonton and northern Alberta, party leader Jason Kenney said Monday.

"The NDP has put bureaucratic empires and their ideology ahead of patient care and value for tax dollars," Kenney told reporters at a news conference in Edmonton.

"Our priority is patients and their timely care," Kenney said. "The NDP priority is a government monopoly in everything including back-end lab services, which are already being done effectively by Albertans through an Alberta private company using ... primarily a downtown office building."

The government plan to integrate lab services into a central facility run by Alberta Health Services was announced by Health Minister Sarah Hoffman in 2016.

A new structure to house the lab is planned for the south campus of the University of Alberta. Construction was expected to begin in 2019, and the building is expected to open in 2022.

Under that plan, AHS would pay current private provider Dynalife $50 million at the end of its current contract on March 31, 2022.

Kenney said a UCP government would reverse the integration plan and that payout.

The NDP plan to build a new facility, he said, would create a "huge hole" in downtown Edmonton, in terms of both office space and employment.

He estimated that 1,000 employees would be pulled out of downtown.

The $640 million that the NDP plans to spend on the superlab and the payout to DynaLife is almost as much as the government budgeted for a new hospital in south Edmonton, Kenney said.

"Why is the NDP choosing to spend the equivalent of a new hospital on a building that will not actually touch patients or heal people? That will not reduce wait times by one inch? They are just ideologically hostile to the idea of the private sector delivering services more efficiently on behalf of the government."

He accused the NDP of trying to shift workers from the private sector to what he called "the state sector" for purely political reasons.

The money saved by reversing the NDP plan would be better spent on patient care or to build new hospitals, Kenney said.

Albertans are expected to go to the polls before May 31.