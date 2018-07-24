Skip to Main Content
'Little backpacks:' GPS used to track nighthawks from northern Alberta to Brazil
New

'Little backpacks:' GPS used to track nighthawks from northern Alberta to Brazil

The whoosh of nighthawk wings is a familiar sound at dusk and scientists have figured out where those wings whoosh off to for the winter.

20,000-kilometre, round-trip journey is as far as most people drive their cars in a year

The Canadian Press ·
Biologist Elly Knight holds a nighthawk in a handout photo. Researchers at the University of Alberta are part of a team that have tracked the mysterious lover of the evening sky from their breeding grounds north of Fort McMurray all the way down to Brazil. (Jonathan DeMoor)

The whoosh of nighthawk wings is a familiar sound at dusk and scientists have figured out where those wings whoosh off to for the winter.

Researchers at the University of Alberta are part of a team that has tracked nighthawks from their breeding grounds north of Fort McMurray all the way down to Brazil.

That's a 20,000-kilometre round trip — as far as many people drive their cars in a year.

Biologist Elly Knight says the birds navigate so well they return to spots within a single kilometre from where they left.

The team used tiny GPS-enabled backpacks mounted on the backs of the birds to figure out their migratory path.

Knight says the information will be crucial in helping the species survive.

Nighthawks are threatened in Canada and all but one of their 13 populations are in decline.

Researcher Janet Ng holds a nighthawk in a handout photo. Researchers at the University of Alberta are part of a team that have tracked the mysterious lover of the evening sky from their breeding grounds north of Fort McMurray all the way down to Brazil. (Elly Knight)

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices
Report Typo or Error|

Related Stories

Popular Now

  1. Find more popular stories

Discover more from CBC

More Stories from us