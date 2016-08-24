U.S. man held on kidnapping, rape charges after missing Edmonton girl found in Oregon

An Oregon man arrested in connection to a missing Edmonton girl found on the weekend is being held under state charges including kidnapping, sexual abuse and rape, U.S. authorities said Monday.

Edmonton police said Saturday they will charge the man with child luring. As of Monday afternoon, the charge had not been laid. Additional Canadian charges may be laid as the investigation progresses, police said.

The 13-year-old girl was reported missing on June 24 after she did not attend school or return home that afternoon.

Edmonton police announced Saturday she had been found in Oregon. The girl was with the suspect, EPS Insp. Brent Dahlseide said at a news conference.

The suspect has since been identified as Noah Madrano, 40.

Portland FBI said in a statement that they assisted with Madrano's arrest for allegedly luring a girl from Canada to the United States.

In a separate statement, the Oregon City Police Department said Madrano was arrested around 4:45 a.m. Saturday in Oregon City. Oregon City, population 37,500, is about 20 kilometres southeast of Portland.

Madrano is now being held at Clackamas County Jail in Oregon City. He is expected to appear in Clackamas County Circuit Court for arraignment and formal charging on Tuesday.

The county sheriff's office website says Madrano is being held on charges including kidnapping in the second degree, sexual abuse in the first degree and rape in the second degree.

Girl now back in Canada

CBC News is not identifying the girl but spoke to her father Saturday as he was boarding a plane to meet his daughter.

On Monday afternoon, he said they were driving back to Edmonton after landing in Calgary. He said he is happy to have his daughter back in Canada.

"It's still early days when it comes to charges and truly understanding what happened and how it happened," he said. "And as the days go by here, I'm sure that more is going to come out."

He said he is not concerned where the charges are laid.

"If that means that he stays in the USA as he goes through the court system there, then that is fine by me."

Madrano's family issued a statement to media, asking for privacy as they try to understand the events.

"No words of ours will ease the trauma that the young victim and the victim's family have endured," the statement said.

"If such words existed, we would offer them with all the sorrow and anguish that fills our hearts. Our greatest hope is that this young person and their family are able to heal, through a combination of time, support, and love.

"We love Noah unconditionally, which includes loving him even through the most unthinkable of acts. Our love does not mean that we condone, excuse, or minimize these acts — vehemently, we do not. There is no excuse for harming a child."