U.S. man faces kidnapping, rape charges in Oregon after missing Edmonton girl found

An Oregon man arrested in connection to a missing Edmonton teen since found is being held under state charges including kidnapping, sexual abuse and rape, U.S. authorities said Monday.

Edmonton police said this weekend the man would be charged with child luring and that additional Canadian charges may be added as the investigation progresses.

The 13-year-old girl was reported missing on June 24 after she did not attend school or come home that afternoon.

Edmonton police announced Saturday she had been found in Oregon. The girl was with the suspect, EPS Insp. Brent Dahlseide said at a news conference.

The suspect has since been identified as Noah Madrano, 40.

Portland FBI said in a statement that they assisted with Madrano's arrest for allegedly luring a girl from Canada to the United States.

In a separate statement, the Oregon City Police Department said Madrano was arrested around 4:45 a.m. Saturday in Oregon City. Oregon City, population 37,500, is about 20 kilometres southeast of Portland.

Madrano is now being held at Clackamas County Jail in Oregon City. He is expected to appear in Clackamas County Circuit Court for arraignment after the July 4 holiday weekend.

The county sheriff's office website says Madrano is being held on charges including kidnapping in the second degree, sexual abuse in the first degree and rape in the second degree.

CBC News is not identifying the girl but spoke to her father Saturday as he was boarding a plane to meet his daughter.

He posted to Facebook Monday morning to announce they were returning to Canada.