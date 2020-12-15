U of A student's mental health advocacy recognized by Alberta lieutenant-governor

Lt.-Gov. Salma Lakhani is recognizing an Edmonton student's efforts to address mental health among youth.

Hassan Nawab, a psychology student at the University of Alberta, won this year's Donald S. Ethell Youth Award from the Lieutenant Governor's Circle on Mental Health and Addiction.

The award goes to young people in Alberta who have contributed to raising awareness about mental health or reducing stigma associated with mental illness and addiction.

In 2018, Nawab started a local chapter of Active Minds, a student-led social movement to change the conversation surrounding mental health.

The group connects people who need help with trained students, delivers educational presentations on mental health and runs an interactive resources platform on its website.

The group's latest project is an app that helps users track their moods and access local mental health supports.

Nawab and other Active Minds members came up with the app's concept and mission and computer science student Maaz Siddique handled the coding.

Since the app launched about a month ago, more than 70 people have signed up to use it, Nawab said in a recent interview with CBC Edmonton's Radio Active.

Nawab has received other awards for his volunteer work and mental health initiatives, including a $28,000 scholarship from the Terry Fox Humanitarian Award Program last year.

He said he was taken aback by this recent recognition.

"I would have never imagined that I would be meeting the lieutenant-governor and Her Honour would be recognizing Active Minds as a grassroots movement," he said. "It was surprising, but very motivating."