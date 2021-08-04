U of A research identifies protein linked to often-fatal inflammation in COVID-19 patients

A University of Alberta scientist and his team say an elevated level of one type of protein could be used in the future as a marker for seeing if people have COVID-19.

The protein is linked to the type of inflammation that is seen in fatal cases of COVID-19.

When the human body contracts an infection, it releases proteins called cytokines as an immune response. But with COVID-19, the body releases too many, too fast.

The cytokines begin to attack your own body, according to Shokrollah Elahi, the associate professor who led the research. He said that is what causes the inflammation that is frequently linked to deaths from COVID-19.

"Too much of this cytokine causes damage to especially [the] lungs and then other vital organs," Elahi said.

Elahi said that when the cells become that stressed, they release a protein called galectin-9. Elahi's previous research has included the study of galectin-9, which is also elevated in HIV/AIDS patients.

"When we tried to test this, we realized that the levels of galectin-9 are highly elevated in COVID patients, which is [easily] distinguishable from HIV patients," he said.

Elahi and his team analyzed the blood plasma of 120 patients with COVID-19, then compared those results to hundreds of HIV and cancer patients.

Future of testing, possible treatment

The discovery of the relationship between the galectin-9 protein and cytokines could change how COVID-19 is treated.

"We have found the main molecule causing the release of a variety of cytokines. So now we are trying to see how we can block the release of galectin-9, which can prevent a cytokine storm and the damage caused," Elahi said.

As one of the next steps, the researchers will see if galectin-9 can be inhibited in animals, he said.

As well, researchers will see if levels of galectin-9 in saliva can be accurately used as a testing measure for COVID-19, he said.