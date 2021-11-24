U of A research aims to help Edmonton prepare for more climate disasters

New research underway at the University of Alberta is looking at how Edmonton can better respond to more frequent natural disasters.

Stephen Wong received $50,000 through the 2021 CitiesIPCC Legacy Research Grant — a joint funding initiative from the City of Edmonton and EcoTrust Alberta — to explore the needs of Edmontonians in the face of climate change.

"The research is intended to provide decision-making support for the City of Edmonton and how they construct both evacuation plans and emergency response plans," said Wong, a professor of civil and environmental engineering at the U of A.

Stephen Wong, a professor of civil and environmental engineering at the University of Alberta, has been awarded a grant to study evacuation procedures and disaster response. (Submitted by Stephen Wong)

As outlined in the city's 2018 Climate Change Adaptation Plan , Edmonton is expected to see average temperatures rise across all seasons, with the largest increases during the winter months. Extreme weather trends like wildfires, freezing rain and high winds are also expected to become more common.

Wong's research is intended to support planning by gathering data from Edmontonians themselves. It will conduct surveys with a focus on flooding events and wildfire, which Wong said could come to the river valley at some point.

The surveys will start in neighbourhoods along the river valley — areas like Cloverdale, Rossdale, and Riverdale — before expanding city-wide. Next will come focus groups especially aimed at addressing vulnerable groups like people with disabilities or with low income.

"Something that's really important is engaging directly with the community and what they actually need," Wong said.

Vulnerable groups

Wong has a background in civil engineering and sociology, having previously done post-disaster work around wildfires in California.

He said a large gap in current research is that many evacuation strategies have not been planned based on empirical data about how people make decisions, sometimes failing to consider infrastructure or traffic.

"I think one key piece that is missing from a lot evacuation plans … is making sure there's specific assistance and resources, especially transportation and sheltering for vulnerable and disadvantaged populations"

Jared Tkachuk, seniors manager of programs for Boyle Street Community Services, said the organization's programs have already had to adjust this year to weather conditions with unpredictable heat and wetness.

"We have a lot of people that are, I think, used to be able to prepare to live a certain way to get through a season," he said. "And now from day to day, it's almost like you're not sure what to expect."

Tkachuk said for addressing people experiencing homelessness, one of the primary targets should be effective communication. But for responding to disasters, planning also needs to look at meeting people where they are.

"When we tell people to do something that's going to fit into this tiny box, it might actually be totally inaccessible or impossible for them because of those kinds of logistic concerns — something basic, like transportation."

Trust is also an issue, Tkachuk said. He points to the COVID-19 response as an approach that worked well, with support from governments but operated by social agencies that knew their communities.

Resilience hubs

Wong said research shows people are more willing to share resources with people they trust and care about, meaning the focus must be on a neighbourhood and community level.

Another piece of his project is looking into resilience hubs, spaces that can act as shelters and resource centres more comprehensively than temporary shelters activated during extreme weather events.

"The idea is that it would be a little bit more broad across the entire urban environment, and they would be very neighbourhood focused," Wong said.

The research is expected to be completed within two years.