University of Alberta hockey team's bus involved in collision on Highway 2

Two members of the University of Alberta Pandas hockey team suffered minor injuries after their bus was involved in a collision on Highway 2 early Saturday morning.

The team was on its way back to Edmonton from a game in Calgary when its bus clipped a semi truck parked on the side of the highway. The incident happened at around 1:30 a.m. just south of Leduc, RCMP said.

The impact broke some glass and two Pandas players suffered minor injuries, Cpl. Lee Drinkwater said.

Both were taken to hospital and later released.

Players' family members were alerted to the collision and came to the accident scene to take the remaining players home, said Connor Hood, spokesperson for the U of A athletics department.

Saturday night's game against the University of Calgary Dinos has been postponed.

The decision to postpone the game was made because players were "a little shaken" following the collision, Hood said.

"We are very thankful there were no serious injuries to our student-athletes or team staff, and we will ensure the well-being and health of our student-athletes before a make up game is confirmed," the team said in an online statement.