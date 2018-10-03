Killer confession: 'I know that those feelings inside of me are just monstrous'

On March 5, 2016, the day after he allegedly murdered a teenage girl, Tyrell Perron sat huddled in the corner of an RCMP interrogation room and tearfully confessed.

"I'll tell you the whole story," Perron said to RCMP Cpl. Jon Bradfield, less than half an hour into the videotaped interrogation that was played for the jury on Tuesday in a Hinton, Alta., courtroom.

Perron, 23, is charged with the first-degree murder of a 14-year old Edson girl who can only be identified by her initials D.H. due to a court-ordered publication ban. He is also charged with offering an indignity to her dead body.

Perron said he had known D.H. since she was just a little girl and he had babysat her and her sister.

"She's like a little sister to me," Perron said. "She was a troublemaker. She's constantly picking on me and bullying me."

Perron told the officer he eventually began to feel much differently about D.H.

"I did have feelings for [D.H.] on top of her being like my sister ... A couple of months ago ... I just wanted to end my life again ... for some reason she was the only thing on my mind ... like an obsession," Perron said.

He said he thought he was in love with the 14-year-old, but didn't know how to tell her.

"I kind of thought about different things about ways to talk to her and maybe just discuss things," Perron told Bradfield. "Explain how I felt, before I broke down like a psychopath."

He said he wanted to tell her, "Just get away and leave. I can't control myself."

The Edson apartment building where Perron lived and where D.H. died. (RCMP/Court exhibit )

In early 2016, D.H. was spending a lot of time at the apartment where Perron lived with his two roommates. Perron said he tried to tell her to stay away.

"I just couldn't take it and I told her, 'You need to stay away from us,'" Perron said. "She just needed to not be around so much."

D.H. didn't stay away. She slept over at Perron's apartment the last two nights of her life.

'I love her. I was obsessed with her.'

On the second-last night she was alive, Perron said he stood over her sleeping body and thought about killing her, but resisted the urge because on that night his "better side" had control.

"She was just causing me so much pain," Perron said to Cst. Luke Halvorson. "Both physically and emotionally. I love her. I was obsessed with her. I know it was an obsession. I tried to fight it. And it pretty much destroyed me."

"What were you thinking when you're sitting over her?" Halvorson asked.

"That I couldn't let her continue taking advantage of me and my friends. And then I went to bed."

The next night, Perron admitted the other voice in his head was let "out of the box."

'I just stuck her in the neck'

Perron's mother sat in the front row of the Hinton courtroom, shaking and silently sobbing as she watched her son describe what he did to D.H. early in the morning on March 4, 2016.

Back in the interrogation room, Bradfield asked, "So did she suffer?"

"A little," Perron admitted.

"I was standing over her with a knife and I just stuck her in the neck. And she started screaming to stop. I covered her face with pillows ... After she had finished bleeding out, I raped her and then I got ready to kill myself."

After hearing the stark details, one of the jurors began to cry and the court immediately took a short break.

The couch where D.H. was stabbed, smothered and sexually assaulted. (RCMP/Court exhibit )

When the tape resumed, Halvorson asked Perron how he knew D.H. was dead.

"Because she had stopped making sounds," Perron replied.

"Did it take very long?" Halvorson asked.

"Fifteen, 20 minutes," he responded, later admitting he likely caused D.H. "a little bit more" pain than he had intended to.

He admitted he stabbed her two to five times in the neck.

"Even while killing her, I couldn't tell, I couldn't say nothing," Perron said. "I felt empty inside. I felt like I had already killed myself."

Perron described his decision to kill D.H. as "appalling."

"As much as I feel like I'm an all-right person overall," Perron said, "I know that those feelings inside of me are just monstrous."

At the end of the interview, Perron thanked Halvorson for looking at him as a person.

"I could see myself as a monster much more so than a person," he added.