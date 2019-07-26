Judge to decide if diagnosed psychopath should be declared a dangerous offender

He's only 31 years old but Tyler Gordon Strathdee has spent most of his adult life behind bars. He has 38 criminal convictions for crimes that reveal a pattern of steadily escalating violence.

An Edmonton judge will decide if Strathdee should be declared a dangerous offender and locked up indefinitely.

According to 2018 federal statistics, there were 623 designated dangerous offenders in Canada. The designation is reserved for the nation's most violent criminals, who are jailed until the risk of them reoffending can be managed.

A psychiatrist and psychologist have both determined Strathdee is a dangerous psychopath and say he presents a very high risk to reoffend.

"For Mr. Strathdee, life is a game and winning the game means getting away with doing what he wants, when he wants," psychologist Tarah Hook wrote in her assessment.

The Crown sought the dangerous offender designation after Strathdee was convicted of sexually assaulting a woman on March 11, 2015.

At the time, he had only been free on bail for four days with nowhere to stay. A woman he described as his street auntie let him rest at her Edmonton apartment. She washed his clothes and even bought him liquor. That night when she got out of the shower, he grabbed her, threw her on the bed and sexually assaulted her.

The woman's identity is protected by a court-ordered publication ban. At the start of the dangerous offender hearing, she delivered a victim impact statement.

"I feel ashamed. I trusted you," the woman said. "I thought you were a friend."

She described Strathdee as an evil monster.

After 20 minutes, she managed to get away from Strathdee by punching him in the face and running naked to the apartment of a friend who lived upstairs.

'I'm not really violent'

When he spoke to a psychiatrist, Strathdee showed no remorse for the sex assault. He claimed the woman was a dishonest drug addict who agreed to have sex with him, then attacked him.

"I'm not really violent," Strathdee told psychiatrist Dr. Curtis Woods. "I had a girlfriend. So many girls I didn't know what to do with."

Strathdee's boasts about his sexual prowess were made to both mental health professionals. That's not all he bragged about.

"Mr. Strathdee proudly mentioned that he was a highly proficient drug dealer and that he typically handled and exchanged large amounts of monetary assets," the psychiatrist wrote in his 29-page report.

Strathdee rationalized his crimes by explaining he was simply providing a service to addicts. Then he became addicted to the drugs he sold, blaming his crimes on drugs and alcohol.

"Mr. Strathdee impressed as having a grossly inflated view of his abilities and self-worth," Woods wrote. "He was self-assured and boastful, was periodically on the verge of arrogance. He was bereft of shame and guilt."

Psychopath with very high risk to reoffend

As part of their assessments, the psychiatrist and psychologist ran a number of tests on Strathdee to reach a clinical diagnosis.

Both gave him a score of 33 out of a possible 40 on a psychopathy checklist. The cutoff to be designated as a psychopath is 30.

Another test revealed Strathdee has a very high risk of violent reoffending.

"Psychopaths are more likely to carry on with violent conduct into their 40s and 50s," Woods wrote.

The doctor also observed Strathdee presented an above-average risk for being charged or convicted of another sexual offence, but he vehemently denied the need to take any kind of treatment or programming.

"I don't feel I need that," Strathdee told the psychiatrist. "I know I'm not what they say."

The dangerous offender hearing is scheduled to conclude Friday. Earlier this year, Strathdee was acquitted on a count of second-degree murder. The Crown is appealing that acquittal.

Strathdee will also be sentenced next month on three unrelated counts of aggravated assault.

He has been in custody since July 2015.