Telus World of Science to host Canadian premiere of Marvel Comics exhibit

Superheroes are taking over the Telus World of Science Edmonton.

Marvel: Universe of Super Heroes exhibit will make its Canadian debut at the science centre this fall.

CEO Alan Nursall told CBC's Radio Active Edmonton will be the third city to host the show.

"It's a very new exhibition. It's only been to two venues. It started in Seattle, it's going to Philadelphia for the summer and then it's going to come to Edmonton in October," Nursall said.

The show, which opens Oct. 19, will be a featured exhibit for four months.

Just announced! Marvel: Universe of Super Heroes exhibition coming to TELUS World of Science – Edmonton starting October 19, 2019.<a href="https://t.co/vnUbFRnP1K">https://t.co/vnUbFRnP1K</a> <a href="https://t.co/XDPH9UGZhO">pic.twitter.com/XDPH9UGZhO</a> —@TWoSEdm

Artwork, set pieces and all kinds of Marvel-related items will be on display as the whole 80-year history of Marvel Comics is laid out.

"It really does start with the comic books though, and Stan Lee, and the creative process and the technical process that went into making those first superhero comic books," Nursall said. "You go back many decades to when they were just starting out."

The exhibit will include interactive displays which will let people get hands-on with characters and the animation process.

There will even be an upside-down Spider-Man on display that Nursall says people can use to try the famous kiss scene. But he recommends bringing your own sanitizer.

A patron captures a selfie with Spider-Man at the Marvel: Universe of Super Heroes exhibit. (Telus World of Science)

Nursall is sure Edmonton fans will come out in droves, especially as the latest film version of Captain Marvel hits theatres and for the first time is played by a woman.

"The really important message is there is that anybody ... provided you have a super power ... can be a superhero," Nursall said.

"The Marvel universe [has] really set the stage and set the bar in making sure that the diversity of humanity is represented in the superhero world. And you really get that message as you go through this exhibition."

Nursall thinks the Marvel exhibit will be a good fit for the science centre. It's a fictional world but there are still scientific principles at play.



"It's not straight-up beakers and flask science, but it sure is a lot of fun."