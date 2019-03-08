Two young pedestrians struck by bus in west Edmonton

A bus struck two young pedestrians Friday afternoon in the Hamptons area of west Edmonton.

EMS went to the scene, but police say they have no updates on injuries at this time.

In a news release at 4:30 p.m., police said they have closed Hemingway Road between 201st and 205th Streets.

Motorists are asked to avoid the area and seek alternate routes.

Most roads in the area are snow-covered following a dump of snow overnight.