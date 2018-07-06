Skip to Main Content
Two workers sent to hospital after incident with rail car in south Edmonton
Two men are in hospital with life-threatening injuries after an incident involving a scrap metal rail car at a work site in south Edmonton.

Police responded to a 911 call to find two men on ground in medical duress

A rail car is surrounded by police tape next to a scrap-metal pile. (Rod Maldaner/CBC)

Police responded to a 911 call and found the two men on the ground "in medical duress" at the site near 45th Street and 68th Avenue around 11 a.m. Friday.

Occupational Health and Safety officials have been notified because the incident is considered a workplace accident, police said.

According to OHS, the two workers were injured while moving rail cars at the work site. 

Police are investigating an accident involving a train that sent two workers to hospital with life-threatening injuries. (Rod Maldaner/CBC)
