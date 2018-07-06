Two workers sent to hospital after incident with rail car in south Edmonton

Two men are in hospital with life-threatening injuries after an incident involving a scrap-metal rail car at a work site in south Edmonton.

Police responded to a 911 call and found the two men on the ground "in medical duress" at the site near 45th Street and 68th Avenue around 11 a.m. Friday.

Occupational Health and Safety officials have been notified because the incident is considered a workplace accident, police said.

According to OHS, the two workers were injured while moving rail cars at the work site.