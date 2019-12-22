Poor road conditions blamed in double fatal collision
Five survivors of the crash were taken to hospital
Two people are dead after a two-vehicle collision north of Edmonton on Saturday.
Redwater RCMP responded to a crash on Highway 28 between Range Road 223 and Range Road 224 at about 4:30 p.m.
The driver and passenger in one vehicle — a man believed to be in his 50s and a woman believed to be in her 80s —died, RCMP Alberta Const. Shelley Nasheim said Sunday.
Three youths in the backseat of that vehicle were injured but survived. The two occupants of the other vehicle were also injured.
The survivors were all transported to hospital, but their condition was unknown late Saturday, according to a news release from police.
Investigators believe the collision occurred because of poor road conditions.
Redwater, Alta. is about 52 kilometres north of Edmonton.
