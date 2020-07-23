Two people killed in collision with moose near Conklin

Two people are dead after their vehicle hit a moose near Conklin early Thursday morning, Wood Buffalo RCMP said.

The collision happened around 12:40 a.m. on Highway 881, approximately 20 kilometres north of Conklin.

The driver and passenger died on scene, RCMP said.

Two other passengers in the vehicle were taken to hospital with minor injuries.

RCMP were still on scene as of 7:30 a.m. Thursday.

Traffic on Highway 881 is being rerouted at the kilometre 217 marker while police investigate.

Conklin is about 360 kilometres northeast of Edmonton.