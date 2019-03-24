1 person killed after 'chaotic' shooting at Whyte Avenue area bar

One person is dead after a shooting early Sunday morning at a Whyte Avenue bar in Edmonton.

The incident happened at 1:30 a.m. at Xhale Lounge just south of Whyte Avenue on 101st Street, Edmonton Police Service Staff Sgt. Dana Donald said.

Donald initially said two people were killed, but EPS spokesperson Cheryl Sheppard later said one person had died.

A man who was kicked out of the bar returned and started shooting, Donald said.

Homicide detectives are now involved, he added.

"There's a number of people that were hit. People were showing up at hospital and people were running, so it was really kind of chaotic," Donald said.

Staff Sgt. Dave Monson said police officers remain working at the crime scene and it is taped off to the public.

Police officers could be seen walking in and out of the bar Sunday afternoon. The medical examiner's vehicle was also on scene.