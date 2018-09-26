Two multi-vehicle crashes close highways in northern Alberta

Police are currently on the scene of a four-vehicle collision on Highway 36 south of Lac La Biche, the second of two multi-vehicle collisions in northern Alberta in less than a day.

Northbound traffic is being rerouted at Christy Creek Road while southbound traffic is being rerouted at Highway 36 and Highway 55 bypass, police said.

A spectacular collision between a farm tractor and a semi hauling two tanker trailers closed Highway 44 north of Westlock on Tuesday night.

The farm tractor was crossing Highway 44 near Township Road 614 at about 8:30 p.m. when it was hit by the truck hauling liquefied petroleum gas, RCMP said in a news release Wednesday.

A tanker filled with liquefied petroleum gas blocked the highway, but remained intact. (RCMP)

A second truck following the tanker struck one of the trailers that remained on the highway.

Both lanes of Highway 44 were still being rerouted around the scene Wednesday afternoon while a hazmat team emptied the tankers. No gas leaked from the tankers, police said.

The drivers of the first truck and the tractor were taken to hospital with serious but non-life threatening injuries, police said. The driver of the second truck was not injured.