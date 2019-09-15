Two motorcyclists injured in afternoon crash on Anthony Henday Drive
One rider was treated at the scene while RCMP say the other was taken to hospital
A section of the east leg of Anthony Henday Drive was shut down Sunday afternoon due to a collision between a vehicle and two motorcycles.
RCMP Cpl. Curtis Peters said one of the riders was treated at the scene but another was taken to hospital. An AHS spokesperson said one adult male was transported to hospital in serious but stable condition.
Update: SB Anthony Henday Dr at Hwy16 (east leg) and EB Hwy16 off ramp to SB Anthony Henday Dr - CLOSED - due to MVC. Avoid the area and expect major delays. (1:38pm) <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/ABRoads?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#ABRoads</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/yegtraffic?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#yegtraffic</a> <a href="https://t.co/x76TXuVPkC">https://t.co/x76TXuVPkC</a>—@511Alberta
Southbound traffic on the Henday was being diverted but Peters said traffic flow was to return to normal mid-afternoon.
