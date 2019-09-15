Skip to Main Content
Two motorcyclists injured in afternoon crash on Anthony Henday Drive
Edmonton

Two motorcyclists injured in afternoon crash on Anthony Henday Drive

A section of the east leg of Anthony Henday Drive was shut down Sunday afternoon after a collision between a vehicle and two motorcycles. 

One rider was treated at the scene while RCMP say the other was taken to hospital

CBC ·
Anthony Henday Drive reopened to traffic mid-afternoon after an earlier crash shut down southbound lanes just south of Yellowhead Trail. (David Bell/CBC)

A section of the east leg of Anthony Henday Drive was shut down Sunday afternoon due to a collision between a vehicle and two motorcycles. 

One of the riders was treated at the scene but another was taken to hospital, said RCMP Cpl. Curtis Peters. One adult male was transported to hospital in serious but stable condition, said a spokesperson for Alberta Health Services.

Southbound traffic on the Henday was being diverted but Peters said traffic flow was to return to normal by mid-afternoon.

 

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
Report Typo or Error|