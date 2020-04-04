Two more deaths, 106 new cases of COVID-19 in Alberta

Alberta reported two more deaths from COVID-19 on Saturday, both women in their 90s at the Mackenzie Towne Care facility in Calgary.

That brings the total number of deaths in the province to 20, according to the provincial government.

There are also 106 new cases of the disease — 51 of those are confirmed by a lab and 55 are probable. As of Saturday, there are 1,181 cases of COVID-19 in Alberta with 240 having recovered.

There are now 42 people in the hospital, 14 of them are in intensive care units. Nine outbreaks have been recorded at continuing care centres, with 93 cases stemming from those facilities.

The regional breakdown of cases is:

Calgary zone : 734 cases, 13 deaths.

: 734 cases, 13 deaths. Edmonton zone : 290 cases, 4 deaths.

: 290 cases, 4 deaths. Central zone : 66 cases.

: 66 cases. North zone : 68 cases, 3 deaths.

: 68 cases, 3 deaths. South zone : 18.

: 18. Unknown: 5.

While there are no live updates planned over the weekend, the Alberta government is providing updated case numbers and statistics.

Forestry sector relief

The government also announced a relief measure on Saturday for forestry companies, citing the sector as the third largest in the province behind energy and agriculture.

Timber dues from the use of publicly owned forest resources will be deferred for six months to support companies with self-isolating staff or remote work constraints.

The industry directly employs 18,700 Albertans and contributed close to $2.2 billion to the provincial GDP in 2018, according to the release.