Two men arrested after shots fired in Strathcona County
Two men were arrested after an incident involving a gun on Saturday in Strathcona County, east of Edmonton.
Strathcona County RCMP had blocked off the area near Wye Road and Range Road 224
According to a release, RCMP and an Emergency Response Team had responded to the scene of an active investigation involving a firearm. They blocked off an area near Wye Road and Range Road 224, near Township Road 523.
Roads have since re-opened to traffic.
No injuries were reported and the two men were taken in custody without incident.