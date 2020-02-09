Skip to Main Content
Two lanes closed on Calgary Trail for emergency repair work
Edmonton

Two lanes closed on Calgary Trail for emergency repair work

Epcor has had to shut down two lanes of traffic along Calgary Trail for water line repair work. 

Epcor crews are working on a water line just south of 51st Avenue

CBC News ·

Epcor has had to shut down two lanes of traffic along Calgary Trail for water line repair work. 

The closure is just south of 51st Avenue where four lanes of traffic will be forced to merge into the two far left lanes. 

Spokesperson Joan Friesen said crews are assessing the situation at the scene and that no other areas in the vicinity have been impacted. 

The lanes are expected to remain closed throughout the weekend.

Friesen said any updates will be posted to the company's social media accounts.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
Report Typo or Error|