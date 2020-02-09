Two lanes closed on Calgary Trail for emergency repair work

Epcor has had to shut down two lanes of traffic along Calgary Trail for water line repair work.

The closure is just south of 51st Avenue where four lanes of traffic will be forced to merge into the two far left lanes.

Spokesperson Joan Friesen said crews are assessing the situation at the scene and that no other areas in the vicinity have been impacted.

Good afternoon, <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/yeg?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#yeg</a> motorists: two lanes on Calgary Trail, south of 51 Ave are closed due to emergency drainage work. The lanes will remain closed at least through this weekend. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/yegtraffic?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#yegtraffic</a> —@EPCOR

The lanes are expected to remain closed throughout the weekend.

Friesen said any updates will be posted to the company's social media accounts.