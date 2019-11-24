Two killed in collision near Slave Lake

Police are warning drivers to beware of icy roads after two people died in a collision in northern Alberta.

Slave Lake RCMP officers responded to a collision between a sedan and an SUV on Highway 2 near Range Road 73 at 9 Mile Creek bridge at about 12:30 p.m. on Sunday. Two people were killed.

A preliminary investigation is underway with the assistance of a collision analyst, RCMP said in a news release.

Traffic is being re-routed to secondary roadways, through the hamlets of Wide Water and Wagner.

Police asked drivers to avoid the area if possible, as roads are icy and delays are expected for several hours while the investigation is ongoing.

Slave Lake, Alta. is about 250 kilometres north of Edmonton.