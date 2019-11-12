Edmonton man killed in central Alberta highway crash

A 41-year-old Edmonton man died Monday at the scene of a head-on collision between a truck and a semi-tractor near the village of Andrew.

Two Hills RCMP responded to the collision around 8 a.m. on Highway 855 and Township Road 572, about 85 kilometres northeast of Edmonton.

The semi-tractor had been headed north on Highway 855 and the truck was southbound, police said in a news release.

The Edmonton man, who was alone in the truck, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The semi-tractor driver had minor injuries and was taken by EMS to a local hospital.

Two Hills RCMP and an RCMP collision analyst are investigating. Police did not release the dead driver's name.