Two seniors found dead inside home west of Edmonton

A man and woman in their 70s are dead following a murder-suicide west of Edmonton.

On Sept. 24, RCMP responded to a 911 call regarding severely injured woman inside a home in Parkland County.

When police and EMS arrived, they found a deceased 70-year-old woman. A 74-year-old man was also found dead in the home.



RCMP said the two lived together in the home and were married.



An autopsy determined that the man died as a result of a homicide.

RCMP said no charges will be laid in this case.

RCMP said the names of the deceased will not be released.