Two seniors found dead inside home west of Edmonton
A man and woman in their 70s are dead after an apparent murder-suicide west of Edmonton.
One was victim of homicide
On Sept. 24, RCMP responded to a 911 call regarding severely injured woman inside a home in Parkland County.
When police and EMS arrived, they found a deceased 70-year-old woman. A 74-year-old man was also found dead in the home.
RCMP said the two lived together in the home and were married.
An autopsy determined that the man died as a result of a homicide.
RCMP said no charges will be laid in this case.
RCMP said the names of the deceased will not be released.