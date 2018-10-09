Skip to Main Content
Two seniors found dead inside home west of Edmonton
New

One was victim of homicide

CBC News ·
Two people in their 70s were found dead inside a Parkland County home in late September, RCMP say. (Matthew Howard/CBC)

A man and woman in their 70s are dead following a murder-suicide west of Edmonton.

On Sept. 24, RCMP responded to a 911 call regarding severely injured woman inside a home in Parkland County.  

When police and EMS arrived, they found a deceased 70-year-old woman. A 74-year-old man was also found dead in the home.

RCMP said the two lived together in the home and were married.  

An autopsy determined that the man died as a result of a homicide.

RCMP said no charges will be laid in this case. 

RCMP said the names of the deceased will not be released. 

