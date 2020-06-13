Motorcycle driver and passenger killed in north Edmonton collision
The crash took place late Friday evening, police said
A motorcycle driver and passenger were killed in a head-on collision in north Edmonton late Friday.
The major collisions section of the Edmonton police has taken over investigation of the crash, which killed the 39-year-old man who was driving the motorcycle and the 37-year-old woman who was riding as a passenger.
The crash happened at about 10:30 p.m. on Friday, police said in a news release Saturday.
Investigators said that the motorcycle was travelling northbound on 17 Street near 246 Avenue when it collided with a southbound Ford Focus.
The motorcycle and car crashed in the northbound lanes and speed is being investigated as a factor, according to the release.
The two people on the motorbike were pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the Ford, a 39-year-old woman, sustained serious but non-life-threatening injuries and was taken to hospital.
Police say the investigation is ongoing.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.