Two dead in a small plane crash near Thorsby

RCMP confirmed that two people have died after a small aircraft crashed on Saturday afternoon, northwest of Thorsby, Alta., located more than 70 kilometres southwest of Edmonton.

Police received the call about the crash at 1:41 p.m. RCMP say they are holding the scene for the Transportation Safety Board, and that the matter is currently under investigation.

More information will be provided in a news release once next of kin notifications for the deceased are completed, RCMP said.