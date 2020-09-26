Skip to Main Content
Two dead in a small plane crash near Thorsby
Two dead in a small plane crash near Thorsby

RCMP confirmed that two people have died after a small aircraft crashed northwest of Thorsby, located more than 70 kilometers southwest of Edmonton. 

The small plane crashed northwest of Thorsby, Alta.

RCMP confirm that two are dead after a plane crashed northwest of Thorsby Alta.

RCMP confirmed that two people have died after a small aircraft crashed on Saturday afternoon, northwest of Thorsby, Alta., located more than 70 kilometres southwest of Edmonton.  

Police received the call about the crash at 1:41 p.m. RCMP say they are holding the scene for the Transportation Safety Board, and that the matter is currently under investigation.  

More information will be provided in a news release once next of kin notifications for the deceased are completed, RCMP said.

