2 dead in 3 vehicle crash near Red Deer

Two people were killed when three vehicles collided Wednesday afternoon on a highway west of Red Deer.

An SUV travelling east on Highway 11 lost control and collided with a westbound SUV around 4:30 p.m., Blackfalds RCMP said in a news release. A third car travelling west then struck the two SUVs.

The two female occupants in the eastbound SUV died on scene, RCMP said.

Two people in the second SUV were taken to hospital. The driver of the third vehicle was treated on scene.

The crash happened between Range Road 283 and Range Road 284.

Traffic was diverted for approximately five hours while an RCMP collision analyst conducted a scene examination.

The cause of the collision remains under investigation but icy road conditions are considered a factor, RCMP said.

Blackfalds is 140 kilometres south of Edmonton and 14 kilometres north of Red Deer.

