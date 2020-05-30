Two children fall out of windows over one weekend in Edmonton

Two small children have been transported to hospital with injuries after falling out of windows, less than 24 hours apart.

On Friday night at 10:20 p.m., a six-year-old boy fell out of a second-storey window at 7 Avenue and Edwards Drive SW, Alberta Health Services confirmed on Saturday. The boy was transported to hospital in serious condition. AHS said they did not have an update on the boy's condition as of Saturday afternoon. Police said they were not called to the fall.

Less than 24 hours later, AHS responded to a one-year-old boy who fell out of a fourth-floor window of the Ramada by Wyndham West Edmonton just after 1 p.m. on Saturday afternoon.

Police said the boy suffered minor injuries and the event was non-criminal.

With both of these falls occurring so closely to one another, AHS said they wanted to remind people to be aware of how much they're opening windows and to keep an eye on children around those windows for safety.