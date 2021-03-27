Two children dead in central Alberta house fire

Two children have died in a house fire near the hamlet of Buck Lake, Alta., sources have told CBC.

At around 11 a.m. Wednesday, neighbours say they saw a house completely consumed by flames on a property on the west side of Buck Lake.

RCMP Cpl. Leigh Drinkwater said responders found the remains of two people inside the house. The medical examiner is working to verify their ages and genders, he said.

Five people managed to escape the blaze, Drinkwater said.

Pat Hauser lives in a subdivision across the road from the house and was inside her home when she heard a loud bang.

"There was an explosion, a very loud noise, and not long after, there were sirens," she said.

When she saw a plume of smoke, she got into a golf cart and drove toward the scene.

There, she saw a house engulfed in flames and several young adults sitting at the end of the driveway speaking to police officers.

She was immediately concerned not to see children with them, because she had seen small children at the property before.

"I didn't see the kids and so I was hoping they had gone off with their parents," she said. "You know, had only been visiting for a while, or something. But unfortunately, the two little ones, they didn't make it."

CBC has confirmed there have been two recent fires on the property. Twice before, emergency crews had shown up to extinguish fires in shacks on the property, Hauser said.

Rob Gangl, who lives in the same subdivision, saw a massive plume of black smoke while he was doing yard work at around the same time. He hopped in his truck to investigate, worried a nearby fire might spread to his property on such a hot and windy day.

He found the house across the road completely ablaze and members of the local volunteer fire department on the scene.

Drinkwater said the cause of the fire is still under investigation.

Buck Lake is about 150 kilometres southwest of Edmonton.