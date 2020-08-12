2 charged with 2nd-degree murder in shooting death of man at Cold Lake gas station

Two individuals have been charged in the early Sunday morning shooting death of a man in the parking lot of a Cold Lake. Alta. gas station.

The two males, aged 25 and 17, are charged with second-degree murder in the death of 41-year-old Kevin Evans, Cold Lake RCMP said Wednesday in a news release.

Evans was killed at about 1 a.m. Sunday in the parking lot of a Petro-Canada gas station on Highway 28 in Cold Lake, about 300 kilometres northeast of Edmonton. Both Evans and the adult accused are from the Elizabeth Métis Settlement, located south of Cold Lake.

The incident sparked an intensive search for four suspects that included RCMP detachments in Smoky Lake, Boyle, Redwater and St. Paul.

Three of the suspects were in custody by Monday evening. The fourth was arrested by officers and police dogs at about 3 a.m. Tuesday near Highway 28 and Range Road 130.

His arrest ended a safety alert that had been issued for residents in nearby Bonnie Lake, 160 kilometres northeast of Edmonton.

The RCMP news release stated that the other two suspects were not charged and that no other individuals are being sought.