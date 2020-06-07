Two arrests made following anti-racism protest at the Alberta Legislature

Edmonton police arrested two demonstrators following Friday's protest at the Alberta Legislature grounds.

Around 10,000 people rallied at the Alberta Legislature grounds at a peaceful event called Fight for Equity on Friday evening, in support of demonstrations across Canada and the United States protesting police brutality and racism against the Black community.

In an email, Carolin Maran, communications advisor for EPS, confirmed a male was arrested and charged for mischief after a police vehicle had its window smashed. Another female demonstrator was arrested after reportedly striking a police officer in the face, although no charges were laid.

Following the event at the legislature, the crowd of protestors marched throughout the downtown core, briefly stopping at several locations before proceeding south of the river toward Whyte Avenue.

Edmonton police say they were present to assist with traffic control.

At approximately 12 a.m. on Saturday, a male demonstrator was reportedly blocking a police vehicle at 109th Street and 82nd Avenue and then smashed the vehicle with his sign.

The male was released a short time later on an appearance notice.

Around the same time, a woman also reportedly struck a police officer in the face. She was briefly detained and then released but no charges were laid.

Police confirm the officer who was struck did not sustain any injuries.

There were no other arrests and the EPS did not issue any public health order violations in relation to the event.

Suspicious package

EPS also received a report regarding a suspicious package at the legislature grounds on Friday.

The EPS Explosives Disposal Unit attended the scene and found out that the package was a backpack that may have been left behind by someone at the protest.